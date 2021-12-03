Green light for Little Angels School extension

The planned extension for Little Angels School in Letterkenny has been given the green light to proceed to construction stage.

The extension will be built under the Large Scale Capital Programme.

The project will consist of 20 new classrooms and has been described as a substantial boost to the Little Angels school and the greater school community who depend upon the school.

In a statement Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said "progression of this project is tremendous news for the Little Angels school community and for the staff, students, and parents of the school. I thank Minister Norma Foley for confirming the news and for the work of the principal, the staff, students and parents of the school for progressing the project.

The work the school does is very important and it is crucial that it is supported in its expansion efforts.”