Covid-19: More than 20 Gardai in Donegal off work

More than 20 Gardai in the Donegal Garda Division are currently off work due to Covid-19.

Garda Chief Superintendent Terry McGinn revealed the details during the latest sitting of the Joint Policing Committee.

21 Gardai in total in the county are currently off duty due to either having Covid or are awaiting the results of a Covid test.

The Chief Superintendent said that Donegal Town was particularly affected with six members off at present.

The situation has resulted in a number of court cases being adjourned with the Chief Superintendent acknowledging that Covid is having an impact on day-to-day policing in Donegal.