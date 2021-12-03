Cookstown too strong for St Eunan’s

MacRory Cup Ulster A Colleges Result

St. Eunan’s College 0 - 8 Holy Trinity College 0 – 15

Played in Banagher Co. Derry, St. Eunan’s College lost out to Holy Trinity, Cookstown in an important game for the Letterkenny college to guarantee their place in the knockout stages.

Holy Trinity who fielded a number of last years All Ireland finalists put in solid display. St. Eunan’s were without a number of players due to injuries, However, Gary Mc Daid’s team rose to challenge with many fine performances throughout especially Donal Gallagher who once again scored a great point coming up from his full back position.

Niall Sweeney had a great game at midfield holding All finalist Rauiri McHugh to a single point and creating a number of turn overs.

Losing 0-8 to 0 – 4 at half time Gary Mc Daid’s team were to rue a number of chances in the 3rd quarter and in the end Peter Cananvan’s team ran out winners by 7 points.

St Eunan's can still qualify for the knockout stage but need to win at Macartan's of Monaghan next week and hope other results go their way.

St. Eunan’s College scorers were David Boyle 0- 3, Max Roarty 0 - 2, Daithi Gildae 0 - 2 and Donal Gallagher 0 - 1