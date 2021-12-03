Almost €40,000 announced for Donegal social enterprise projects

A number of social enterprise projects in Donegal are to receive almost for €40,000 in funding.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys has announced €680,000 in funding is being made available for 50 organisations under a new initiative designed to raise awareness of the positive role played by Social Enterprises.

Bundoran Community Development CLG will receive €5,112, €3,740 has been sanctioned for Coiste Forbartha an Fhál Carraigh while €10,000 has been announced for Lifford Association Tourism Commerce Heritage CLG, Liquid Therapy and Spraoi agus Sport.