Work to start on new wastewater treatment plant in Kilcar

Work is set to start on a new wastewater treatment plant in Kilcar.

The works are part of the Kilcar Sewerage Scheme and are aimed at eliminating the discharge of raw sewage into Tawny Bay.

In a statement Irish Water say that once operational, the new plant and associated infrastructure will ensure compliance with wastewater discharge regulations.

It is also set to improve water quality in Tawny Bay and protect recreational waters for swimming, surfing, fishing, boating and sightseeing, as well as protecting the integrity of the local marine environment and supporting future economic and social development.

Works on the project are expected to commence in the coming weeks and will be completed by early 2023.

This project will put an end to the discharge of untreated wastewater into Tawny Bay.

The project will also enhance the local environment and provide a platform for social and economic development of the area well into the future.

Irish Water and our appointed Contractor, Veolia Water Ireland, will be in contact with the local community in Kilcar in the coming weeks regarding the upcoming works.