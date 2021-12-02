Public health accused of walking away from primary schools

The General Secretary of the Irish National Teachers Organisation has accused public health of walking away from primary schools at the end of September.

John Boyle says as a result, Covid-19 has spiralled out of control in schools.

Latest figures show 6,077 primary school students tested positive for the virus during the month of November.

Speaking on the Nine til Noon Show, John Boyle warned that the situation in schools is only going to worsen unless vaccines and contact testing is implemented for the school community: