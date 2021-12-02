North Inishowen continues to have highest Covid rate in Donegal

North Inishowen continues to have the highest Covid incidence rate in Donegal.

It’s a bit of a mixed bag this week with both increases and decreases in the rate in other local electoral areas in the county.

The figures cover the 14 days up to last Monday November 29th.

Glenties recorded 245 new cases and a rate 1024, a slight decrease on the previous rate of 1041.

The covid rate fell significantly in Milford with 121 new cases and a rate of 879 compared to a previous rate of 1423.

A slight rise was recorded in North Inishowen with 253 new cases reported this week and a rate 1491 compared with 1474 previously.

South Inishowen recorded 226 new cases and a rate of 1011 – a slight increase too from 993.

Lifford/Stranorlar had 334 new cases a rate of 1290 – an increase from 1225.

Donegal had 245 new cases a rate 924.8 – a fall from 1038.

While 343 new cases were reported in Letterkenny and a rate of 1151.4 – a slight rise from 1080.9 previously.