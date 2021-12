The Tanaiste has confirmed that the Housing Minister is 'considering' the controversial sliding scale issue in the enhanced Mica Redress scheme.

There has been much outrage to the sliding scale element of the scheme which could result in homeowners still having to pay out tens of thousands of euro to fix their homes.

The Tanaiste was responding to questions in the Dail from Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle.

Leo Varadkar says that he expects the indicative figure to be increased: