Letterkenny to host Donegal v Armagh league game

Croke Park have confirmed the fixture details for next season’s Allianz Leagues.

Donegal will begin their Division One campaign with an away tie to Mayo on Sunday 30th January and with no ground available to Mayo next year the game will be played at Markievicz Park in Sligo throwing in at 1.45pm.

Donegal have four home games next season with McCumhaill Park to host three and the O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny to host their final game at the end of March.

Kildare on Sunday 6th February at 2.30pm, the Tyrone game on Saturday 26th February under floodlights at 7.30pm and Monaghan on Sunday 13th March at 1.45pm will all be played at the Ballybofey venue.

The fourth home and final divisional game against Armagh on 26th March will be in Letterkenny at 1.45pm.

That’s just several weeks before the two sides clash again in the championship in Ballybofey.

Donegal’s away game to Kerry is in Killarney on Sunday 20th February at 1.45pm and the trip to Croke Park to face Dublin on Sunday 20th March will have a 3.45pm throw in.

Sun 30th Jan Mayo v Donegal @ Markievicz Park, Sligo 1.45pm

Sun 6th Feb Donegal v Kildare MacCumhaill Park Ballybofey 2.30pm

Sun 20th Feb Kerry v Donegal Fitzgerald Stadium Killarney 1.45pm

Sat 26th Feb Donegal v Tyrone MacCumahill Park Ballybofey 7.30pm

Sun 13th Mar Donegal v Monaghan MacCumhaill Park Ballybofey 1.45pm

Sun 20th Mar Dublin v Donegal Croke Park Dublin 3.45pm

Sun 26th Mar Donegal v Armagh O’Donnell Park Letterkenny 1.45pm