Just 16 out of 39 additional beds at LUH opened

It's emerged that just a fraction of additional beds allocated to Letterkenny University Hospital for 2020/ 2021 have opened.

Of the 39 beds allocated only 16 are open for use.

It comes as figures released by the INMO this week show that over 1,000 admitted patients were on a trolley at the hospital last month waiting on a bed.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn says what is being experienced at Letterkenny University Hospital is neglect.

He is once again appealing to the Health Minister to visit Donegal to see first hand the pressure being experienced by the health service in the county: