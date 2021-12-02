Gardai warn consumers of unsecure loans

People are being warned to watch out for website's offering unsecured loans in the run up to Christmas.

The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau says they're targeting vulnerable people who've had difficulty accessing loans from established institutions.

One such case of 'Advance Free Fraud' saw a person in Dublin lose 680 euro, after transferring money to guarantee a loan which they never received.

Gardai are urging people never to pay money in advance before the loan's drawn down, and always check to see if the company's regulated by the Central Bank.