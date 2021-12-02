Garda praised for swift action in Letterkenny rescue

A potential tragedy was averted in Letterkenny recently thanks to the swift action of a local Garda.

On Tuesday evening November 30th, Garda Peter McGee of Letterkenny Garda Station responded to an emergency call that a woman had slipped into the water close to the Port Bridge in the town.

On arrival, Garda McGee entered the water assisted the woman and held to the wall of a tunnel under the bridge until further assistance arrived.

Gardai say that this incident was likely to end in tragedy and have commended Garda McGee for his bravery and quick actions.