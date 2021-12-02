Garda praised for swift action in Letterkenny rescue

By
News Highland
-

 

A potential tragedy was averted in Letterkenny recently thanks to the swift action of a local Garda. 

On Tuesday evening November 30th, Garda Peter McGee of Letterkenny Garda Station responded to an emergency call that a woman had slipped into the water close to the Port Bridge in the town.

On arrival, Garda McGee entered the water assisted the woman and held to the wall of a tunnel under the bridge until further assistance arrived.

Gardai say that this incident was likely to end in tragedy and have commended Garda McGee for his bravery and quick actions.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR