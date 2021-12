Steelstown and Glen will be looking to make home advantage count on Sunday when they Derry champions go into Ulster club championship quarter final action at Celtic Park.

Brian Og's Steelstown host Donaghmoyne of Monaghan in the intermediate clash at 1pm and that's followed by Glen taking on Scotstown in the senior at 3.15pm.

Tom Comack has been looking ahead to those two games with Michael McMullan of the Gaelic Life: