Further restrictions being considered

Further restrictions are being considered to slow the spread of Covid over Christmas.

The Tanaiste says new measures aren't needed, but the Taoiseach has refused to speculate.

With thousands of Covid cases being reported every day, public health officials were already nervous about how the virus is spreading.

And that was even before the first case of Omicron in Ireland was confirmed yesterday.

While no lockdowns are expected, NPHET is likely to consider reducing hospitality capacity, and expanding the use of the Covid cert at its meeting today.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar last night told a Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting he didn't think further restrictions were needed.

NPHET is set to make its recommendations to government later today, with any further decisions expected shortly afterwards.