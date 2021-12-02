Donegal Deputy backs call for adequate workplace ventilation

A Donegal Deputy is backing calls for adequate ventilation in the workplace.

The Workplace Ventilation Bill was debated in the Dail yesterday and if passed would pave the way for work to be carried out to provide sufficient air quality in businesses and schools as part of the battle against Covid-19.

It has been described as a practical measure and one that should make a real difference.

Speaking in the Dail, Deputy Thomas Pringle says it should have been brought in long ago and the Government should own up to that: