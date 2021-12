An investigation is continuing into an attempted break in at a commercial premises in Milford at the weekend.

The incident happened in Loughross, Milford between 9pm on Friday and 9am on Saturday morning last.

Entry was not gained but damage was caused to the door.

Anyone who may have observed any suspicious activity in that area between those times are being asked to contact Milford Gardaí on 074-9153060 or call the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.