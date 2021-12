Concern has been raised over delays to dredging at Magheroarty Pier.

A foreshore licence application was submitted by Donegal County Council in January to commence dredging but to date, the go ahead has not been given.

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage say the application is currently pending.

Councillor Micheal Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig says the delay in dredging is having a significant impact on the local community: