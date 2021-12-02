Amber Barrett – One on my best moments in an Irish jersey

Amber Barrett played her part in creating history with the Republic of Ireland ladies on Tuesday night as they beat Georgia 11-0 setting a new record for most goals in a single game.

The Milford native was one of three Donegals players along with Roma McLaughlin and Ciara Grant who featured as second half substitutes.

Barrett scored Ireland's tenth goal which surpassed the old record of nine.

Ireland end the year second in Women's World Cup qualifying Group A, and with a very healthy goal difference.

Speaking with Oisin Kelly, Amber said Tuesday was a special night: