4,163 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening.

Latest figures show Carlow, Westmeath and Longford have the highest 14-day incidence rates.

There are 545 patients in hospital with the virus, down 33 from yesterday, while the ICU figure is unchanged at 117.

Chief medical officer, Tony Holohan, says the situation has started to stabilise - but at too high a level.