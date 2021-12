The Taoiseach has accused Sinn Féin of making up figures when it comes to mica redress and feigned outrage over the scheme.

Pearse Doherty has said the new Government proposals don't amount to 100 per cent redress for the families affected.

Micheál Martin says the drop in the per square foot payment rate after the first 1,000 feet takes into account economies of scale.

But Sinn Féin's Pearse Doherty says that's not what homeowners are being quoted: