New car registrations in Donegal have increased almost 15%.

According to the Society of the Irish Motor Industry, the number of new cars registered in the county last month was 2,399, up from 2,094 during the same period the previous year.

Nationally, November new car registrations are up 24%.

Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General says; “New car registrations for November were ahead of last year for both the month and year to date, although new car sales continue to remain behind pre-COVID levels."