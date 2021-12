Fine Gael TD Joe McHugh is backing calls for the scrapping of the sliding scale saying it doesn't make sense.

On today's Nine til Noon he says there appear to have been a number of 11th hour changes made in the days leading to yesterday's announcement.

Deputy McHugh has said he will consider his position within Fine Gael if an acceptable scheme is not achieved, but at this point, he believes the outstanding issues can be addressed.

At the core of that, he says, is the sliding scale.........