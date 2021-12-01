First case of Omicron covid variant identified in Ireland

The first case of the Omicron covid variant has been identified in Ireland.

Health officials say eight samples were sent for testing, and ONE case of the strain has been confirmed.

The case is linked to travel to a country in southern Africa and was identified from a sample taken within the last week.

The National Public Health Emergency Team says while only one Omicron case has been detected so far, there may be more cases here which have not been discovered yet.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has confirmed the news in the Dail;