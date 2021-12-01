Fiery exchanges as Mica is discussed in Dail

Mica is once again the hot topic of heated exchanges in the Dail this afternoon.

The fallout of the inclusion of the 'sliding scale' element of the revised Mica Redress Scheme was brought before the Taoiseach by Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty.

Micheal Martin further repeated Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien's stance that the square foot cap will be revised in the coming months.

However, during sometimes fiery exchanges, Deputy Pearse Doherty told the Taoiseach the reaction of homeowners tells the real story............