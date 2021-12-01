City of Derry Airport Buzzing for Ryanair’s Take Off to Manchester

City of Derry Airport welcomed Ryanair back to the North West today for the inaugural service to Manchester Airport.

In a statement Mr Steve Frazer, Managing Director at City of Derry Airport said that they are thrilled to have Ryanair back in the North West and providing such an important service for the local catchment area.

A Manchester flight has been in demand for some time and we are proud to now provide this vital connectivity for corporate passengers and students who commute regularly and reuniting family and friends.

Ryanair’s budget-friendly fares for services between City of Derry Airport and Manchester start from just £11.99pp one way and flights are available three days per week – Wednesday, Friday and Sunday – which is ideal for short weekend breaks and corporate travellers and students commuting for the week.

The route will also offer passengers here in the North of England a great opportunity to visit a different part of the North West.

For inbound passengers, as well as exploring what the North of England has to offer, the route will allow people easy access to our long-haul network out of Manchester.

Flights are available to book via the City of Derry Airport website: www.cityofderryairport.com.

