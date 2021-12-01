Business Matters Ep 70 – Mary Forde & Michael Margey

On this week's Business Matters, Ciaran O'Donnell speaks to Mary Forde who has been running the Donegal DPD Depot with her husband, Gerard, since 2005, having taken over the business from her uncle, Charlie McDaid.

It's been a hectic 21 months at Depot 36 in Letterkenny which increased its drivers from 18 to 34 following the onset of the pandemic last year.

And for the latest Backing Business segment, Ciaran is joined by the Head of the Faculty of Business at Letterkenny Institute of Technology, Michael Margey.

