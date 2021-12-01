3,793 new cases of Covid-19 reported this evening

There have been 55 deaths related to Covid-19 in the past week.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health has this evening reported 3,793 new cases of Covid-19.

578 people are currently in hospital with the virus, of whom 117 are being treated in intensive care.

The Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, is appealing to people to make a concerted effort to reduce their social contacts for at least the next two weeks, and in turn reduce the incidence of the virus.

The CMO also renewed his appeal for people to isolate and arrange a PCR test, if they experience any symptoms of Covid-19.

Dr Holohan says the confirmation of a case of the Omicron variant should not change how we respond to the public health measures that are already in place.