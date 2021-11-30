Strong Donegal squad heading for Interpros

The 2021 FAI School’s Interprovincials take place this weekend with Ulster Schools Manager Mr Paul Browne( St Eunan’s College, Letterkenny) taking a 16 strong squad down to Dublin for the annual schools tournament.

He will be assisted by Mr Michael Kelly(St Eunan’s College,Letterkenny), and their first game will be against the Leinster Schools Squad on Friday with another game on Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.

Ulster is captained by Jamie Harris of St Columbas College, Stranorlar and Oisin Farrell of Loreto Community School, Milford is the Vice Captain for the weekend.

Ulster Schools Squad:

Oisin Farrell(Loreto Community School, Milford & Finn Harps),Colin Mooney(St Catherine’s Vocational School, Killybegs & St Catherine’s Fc),Tiernan Brown(St Eunan’s College, Letterkenny & Institute Fc),Cuan Lafferty(Moville Community School & Moville Celtic, Fouad Basharu(St Eunan’s College,Letterkenny & Derry City),Adam Duffy(Carndonagh Community School & Derry City Fc),Sean O’Donnell(Carndonagh Community School & Finn Harps Fc),Jamie McKinney(Carndonagh Community School & Finn Harps Fc),Liam Donnelly(Loreto Community School, Milford & Milford United),Jamie Harris(St Columbas College, Stranorlar & Finn Harps Fc),Conor Campbell(Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town & Sligo Rovers),Ryan Creevy(St Eunan’s College,Letterkenny & Finn Harps Fc),Oisin Porter(Scoil Mhuire, Buncranna & Institute Fc),Mark Mbuli(St Columbas College, Stranorlar & Derry City Fc),Marc Doherty(Moville Community School & Institute Fc),Fintan Doherty(St Eunan’s Colege,Letterkenny & Derry City Fc).