Sinn Fein exploiting Mica Redress for political gain – Taoiseach

The Taoiseach says Sinn Fein could have got involved in working towards an enhanced Mica Redress Scheme but didn't.

It's understood that a written request was made two months ago after the working group report was published to invite submissions from the opposition on how the scheme could be improved further.

However Sinn Fein nor other opposition parties responded.

Micheal Martin was taking questions in the Dail by Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty:

Responding, the Taoiseach says the reason Sinn Fein didn't get involved because they wanted to exploit it down the line for political gain: