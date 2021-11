Shane McEleney has left Finn Harps and rejoined his hometown club Derry City.

The centre half has signed on at the Brandywell on a 1-year contract, with the option of a second season.

He made 183 appearances for Derry between 2009 and 2015.

Just last week Shane's brother Patrick returned to Derry from Dundalk.

Shane feels there is an exciting time ahead for Derry:

Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins says Shane comes back to Derry a better player: