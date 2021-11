Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle has clashed with Taoiseach Michael Martin over the details of the revised Defective Blocks Redress Scheme.

Earlier, Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien acknowledged that the rebuilding cap of €420,000 and €145 per sq. ft for the first 1,000 sq. ft will fall short for some.

However, in the Dail this afternoon, Deputy Thomas Pringle said the details of the scheme mean most homeowners will incur extra costs..........