Over 1,000 people awaited admission to LUH in November

Over 1,000 people awaited admission to Letterkenny University Hospital over the course of November.

As expected, the hospital was one of the worst hit for overcrowding in Ireland over the same period.

It come as the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation is calling for the public and private healthcare systems to act as one to tackle the issue.

According to the INMO trolley watch figures there were a total of 1,067 patients awaiting admission to Letterkenny University Hospital over the month of November.

It has been ranked as the second most overcrowded in Ireland over the same period.

The data shows that nationally, there were 8,317 people awaiting admission at various hospitals during November, an increase of 110% on the same time last year.

In a statement INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha says overcrowding in Letterkenny University Hospital is a constant problem and is calling for bespoke plans from management on how they plan to tackle this problem as we enter the winter months.

There are also calls for an increase in capacity and utilise the private hospitals.

Ms Ní Sheaghdha says it has come to a stage where all health services including public and private need to be acting as one.