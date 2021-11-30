Mica redress scheme to be brought before Cabinet today

A revised Mica redress scheme will be brought before Cabinet this morning.

The scheme will cover 100% of the costs of rebuilding work up to a cap of €420,000. Reports also suggest a cap of €138 per square-foot, which the Mica Action Group yesterday said they will not support as it falls short of the estimated €150 required to rebuild affected homes.

A €10,000 rental accommodation allowance is set to be included.

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien intends to appoint a senior counsel to review how the issues happened, and a new building standards regulator will be set up to prevent such issues occurring again.

Meanwhile families representing affected households are in Brussels today.

Affected homeowner and campaigner, Eileen Doherty says today they will be raising further the need for 100% redress: