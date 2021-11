Former All Ireland winning hurling manager Liam Sheedy is to join the backroom staff of the Monaghan senior footballers for 2022.

The Tipperary native will link up with Farney boss Seamus 'Banty' McEneaney.

Monaghan already have Donie Buckley as a coach for next season.

They lost by one point to subsequent All Ireland champions Tyrone in Ulster this year.