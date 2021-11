A green Victorian Cast iron post box has been stolen from a pole in Fintown.

The item was taken at some point between Friday morning and yesterday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the post box or who may come across such an item for sale is asked to contact gardai in Ballyshannon on 071-9858530.

On today's Community Garda Slot, Garda Grainne Doherty said the item in question is a unique one.........