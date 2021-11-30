Gardai investigating damage caused to cars in Letterkenny

Investigations are continuing after a number of vehicles were damaged in Letterkenny last week.

Between 3:30pm on Monday November 22nd and 8:30am the following morning, damage was caused to a resident’s van in the Gleann Eadan area.

Upon returning to the van which was parked in a back yard, the resident discovered that the front and rear passenger side tyres had been slashed.

Meanwhile, in the Willowbrook area of Letterkenny, the rear window of a car was smashed.

The car was parked in the resident’s driveway between 11pm on Sunday last and 7:50am yesterday morning.

Gardai are appealing to anyone with any information relating to either incident to contact Gardai in Letterkenny.