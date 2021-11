The Policing Authority will today hear an update from the Garda Commissioner on the mass cancellation of 999 calls.

During the summer, it emerged emergency calls were being cancelled by operators since 2019.

However, it subsequently emerged the problem was continuing despite additional staff training and changes to call and dispatch technology.

Chair of the Oireachtas Justice Committee, Fianna Fail Deputy James Lawless, says it's unacceptable for any emergency calls to be ignored: