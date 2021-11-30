Donegal players feature in historic Ireland win

The Republic of Ireland have made history in Tallaght beating their record for most goals scored in a single game, by thrashing Georgia by 11-goals to nil.

The three Donegals players Amber Barrett, Roma McLaughlin and Ciara Grant all featured as second half substitutes.

Barrett scored Ireland's tenth goal which surpassed the old record of nine while McLaughlin set up Katie McCabe for her second and Ireland's eighth.

Denise O'Sullivan bagged the match ball scoring a hat-trick for Vera Pauw's side.

Ireland end the year second in Women's World Cup qualifying Group A, and with a very healthy goal difference.