Donegal family to be recognised for their efforts in saving girls from water

A Donegal family is to receive the Seiko Just in Time Award in recognition of their efforts in saving the lives of three girls from the water earlier this year.

Joseph, Kristin and Sean McNulty are to be honoured at Water Safety Ireland's National Annual Awards Ceremony later this evening.

In September this year, the McNulty family were walking on Bundoran Beach when they noticed three girls trapped on a sandbank by surrounding water.

Two of the girls were trying to swim to safety and the third girl was now stranded up to chest level in the water.

Kristin grabbed a ringbuoy, while both Joseph and Sean entered the water up to their waist. The ringbuoy was used to pull two of the girls to safety.

As Joseph & Kristin edged closer to the third girl, Sean also entered the water with the ringbuoy.

He managed to reach her and pull her to safety in a cross-chest hold.

Water Safety Ireland says that without their quick thinking, the outcome could have been very different.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys will present the awards to the rescuers in appreciation for saving lives.

Nationally, 24 lives have been saved from drowning by rescuers this year.