Covid guidelines for children must be proportionate – Ombudsman

The Children's Ombudsman is calling on the Government to keep Covid guidelines for children "proportionate and under constant review".

Parents are expected to be asked to limit their child's social activities to one per week, when cabinet sign off on it later.

It comes as case numbers continue to rise in the 5 to 11 year old age group.

Dr Niall Muldoon says children learn as much through playing and socialising as they do in school.........

An infectious disease specialist says mask wearing in schools needs to be introduced in a gentle, non-confrontational way.

Sam McConkey says the measure could cause issues among parents.............