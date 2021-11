5,471 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening.

579 patients are in hospital with the virus, unchanged from yesterday, while the ICU figure is up seven, to 122.

The chief medical officer says there's been a 'rapid deterioration' in the situation among 5 to 11 year olds, with cases rising sharply.

Dr Tony Holohan says they should avoid indoor gatherings for the next two weeks, including play dates and sleepovers.