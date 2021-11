Two motorists have been caught speeding in south Donegal over the weekend.

Gardai from Donegal Town were conducting speed checks yesterday and issued a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice to a driver who was detected travelling at 124KPH in a 100 zone on the N15.

Another driver was issued with a Fixed Charge penalty Notice after being detected travelling at 80KPH in a 50 zone in the Pettigo area.

Both drivers now will receive a fine of €80 and 3 penalty points.