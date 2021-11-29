‘The devil is in the detail’ – MAG PRO

The PRO of the Mica Action Group has said that "the devil is in the detail" when it comes to the Government's leaked Mica redress scheme.

Under new proposals leaked over the weekend, full redress could be granted to affected homeowners but will be capped at €420,000.

Michael Doherty claims that headline figure comes with asterisks - including a cap of €138 per square-foot, which falls short of estimates that costed a requirement of €150.

A stipulation is also expected to be included requiring rental properties be registered with the RTB as of November 1st.

Michael Doherty says the Mica Action Group will be rejecting the Government's proposals if they are ratified by the cabinet on Tuesday: