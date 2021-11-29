Second overall for Donegal man McElhinney

Donegal’s Gary McElhinney has finished second overall on the five day Roger Albert Clark Historic Rally in England.

McElhinney was calling the notes for Seb Perez in a Ford Escort Mk2.

After 31 stages they finished over four minutes down on the winner Ryan Champion in a Porsche 911.

Adrian Hetherington and Ronan O’Neill were third in an RS1800 Escort in third.

One of the legs of the event had to be cancelled due to Storm Arwen.

It was a weekend full of historic rallying, with Killarney also hosting their popular annual event.

Craig Breen and Paul Nagle in their BMW M3 were the winners.

Donegal’s Donagh Kelly and Rory Kennedy also in a BMW M3 finished in fourth just 29.6 seconds ahead of Donagh’s son Eamon Kelly and Paddy McCrudden in the Ford Escort RS1800.

In the Modified section Kevin Eves and Chris Melly finished 2nd second in their Toyota Corrolla.