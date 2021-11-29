Pringle calls for more community involvement in pre-planning

A Donegal Deputy has called for more community involvement in the pre-planning process for new buildings.

Deputy Thomas Pringle says that often, many communities only learn about proposals for developments locally when planning permission is applied for, without any prior consultation.

Speaking in the Dail in recent days, he said he believes communities should have a formal opportunity to consult with authorities on major developments to the benefit also of the projects themselves moving at a quicker pace:

