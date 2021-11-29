NPHET to meet Gov leaders to discuss Omicron variant today

The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet the Coalition party leaders today, to discuss the new Omicron variant.

Last night, the Chief Medical Officer said new regulations are being drawn up to give effect to new travel and home quarantine rules.

The World Health Organisation says it's not yet clear whether infection with Omicron causes more severe disease compared to other variants, including Delta.

Infectious Disease Specialist, Professor Sam McConkey, is hopeful people won't get as sick with the new strain: