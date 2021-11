Almost half a million euro in funding has been granted for Greenways and mountain trails in Donegal.

€200,000 has been granted to continue the Muckish Greenway along the Letterkenny to Burtonport railway line while €270,000 is being invested in the upgrade of the Slieve League mountain trail.

In welcoming the news, Donegal Deputy Joe McHugh praised the work of local community groups working on the projects.

He says the funding will go towards building upon Donegal's tourism offering..........