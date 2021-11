A Donegal councillor has reiterated his intention to sue the state over the planned mica redress scheme.

Cllr Frank McBrearty says both he and his father Frank Snr have homes which cost around €1 million each, both affected by Mica.

He says if the leaks are correct, the government's plan will fall well short of covering their costs, and many others will be in the same boat.

He says the expense will go far beyond the cost of reconstruction..........