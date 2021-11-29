Donegal most law-abiding county in Ireland

Donegal is the most law-abiding county in the country.

While Longford, Limerick and Dublin are the most law-breaking counties in Ireland.

They had the biggest numbers of people jailed last year, per capita.

Last year just under 5,300 people were sent to prisons throughout the country.

Nationally, an average of 89 people 100,000 population were jailed in 2020.

A breakdown, based on the home addresses of the criminals, shows which counties have the highest and lowest rates of imprisonment.

Longford is the highest, at 198 people per 100,000 population.

The next most law-breaking county is Limerick, with a rate of 187.

Then it's Dublin at 118, while Wexford, Louth and Carlow also have rates of over 100.

Donegal is the most law-abiding county in the country, with a rate of just 42.

The next lowest rates are Mayo, Leitrim and Offaly.