The Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan says while there's much attention on new variants, cases of the Delta strain of covid remain too high here.

It comes after 3,735 new cases of covid 19 were confirmed, with 576 people in hospital last night, including 117 in ICU.

Donegal doctor. Denis McCauley from the Irish Medical Organisation says while the new strain is a concern, the current one needs to be tackled: